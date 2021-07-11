Stingers Shutout by Larks
July 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - Bismarck earns the series sweep over the Stingers and shuts them out 4-0 Sunday afternoon.
The Stingers' only hit of the ballgame was by third baseman Daniel Walsh, who singled into center field in the bottom of the third inning.
Bismarck scored twice in the first inning, behind a two-run single by third baseman Cal James. He later knocked in another run on a single in the sixth. Jarrett Bickel tripled in Khalid Collymore in the seventh to add to the lead.
Duke Coborn made his Stingers debut. He pitched five innings, gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and struck out two.
Willmar, now 2-4 in the second half, goes back on the road for a two-game road trip in Eau Claire, starting Monday, July 12. First pitch from Carson Park is set for 6:35 p.m. Listen to the live radio broadcast for free on Mixlr.com/willmar_stingers.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.