MoonDogs Suffer First Sweep at ISG Field against Express

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (28-11) struggled to get their offense going against the Eau Claire Express (16-22) and went on to drop their second straight contest 2-0, Sunday at ISG Field.

The Express plated both runs with one swing of the bat fromÂ Carter GrahamÂ (Stanford), who hit a one-hop double off the wall in left, in the top of the eighth inning.Â

The Express eventually held on to win 2-0 and handed the MoonDogs their first consecutive loss since June 8 afterÂ Nick HeroldÂ (Winona State) shut the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

In a relief work appearance,Â Ross CarverÂ (Dallas Baptist) earned the win for entering to pitch in the seventh before taking on a lead in the eighth and working through the bottom half of the inning for one and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief work. He allowed just one hit and struck out three en route to earning his first win of the summer to move to a 1-0 record.

On the hill making his seventh start of the summer was Northwoods League All-Star selectionÂ Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon). Reilly proved his worth, working into the eighth before Graham's RBI double forced Reilly out of the game. All in all, Reilly pitched 7.2 innings allowing just two runs and six hits. He walked three and struck out four while falling to 1-1.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs play host to the Duluth Huskies (15-23) in their first meet-up of 2021, Monday and Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

