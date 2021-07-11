Late Rally Fuels Jackrabbit Victory

July 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, Wis.-- After leading through eight innings, the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-3) fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (4-1) 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion.

Tommy Lamb took the mound for the Chinooks in his seventh and longest start of the summer.

Lamb was nothing short of dominant Saturday night, allowing just four hits in 6 and 2/3 innings pitched. The southpaw, who recently announced his decision to transfer from Oklahoma University to Creighton University, punched out five Jackrabbit hitters as well, four of which occurred in the first four innings of play.

Throwing a strike on 60% of his pitches, Lamb's command left the Jackrabbit hitters frustrated at the plate; 12 of the 25 batters Lamb faced flew out.

The Grafton alumni made quick work of the Jackrabbits, retiring the side in order in three frames, including the top of the first and third innings. Lamb's efficient work on the mound allowed for the Lakeshore offense to jump to an early lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Dalton Doyle got the Chinook rally going with a one out single up the middle. After a strikeout followed, outfielders Nathan Aide and Jackson Gray walked back to back, loading the bases.

Debuting for Lakeshore, Justin Olsen stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded with the chance to earn his first RBI with the team. Olsen delivered on a five pitch walk, using his discipline at the plate to score the teams only run of the ball game.

After drawing first blood, Lakeshore and the Jackrabbits were locked in a tight 1-0 ball game for the next seven innings and saw minimal action. Both teams combined for just three hits from the third inning until the top of the ninth.

Mitch Mueller relieved Lamb with one out in the top of the seventh inning, finishing the inning strong and continuing Lamb's success into the top of the eighth, where he grounded out three straight Jackrabbits.

With the Chinooks offense stalling, the Jackrabbits took advantage in the top of the ninth inning, ultimately beating the Chinooks 2-1 after scoring two runs on four hits, scoring the first runs left hander Tyler Schweitzer has conceded after his past four scoreless appearances. Schweitzer was tacked with the loss of Saturday nights game.

Lakeshore looks to even their series and get back to .500 baseball with a win against Kokoma Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.