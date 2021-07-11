Rochester Rides Hot Start to Series Opening Win over La Crosse

The Honkers carried the momentum of last night's performance at the plate into another strong offensive outing, posting thirteen hits on their way to an 8-6 win over the La Crosse Loggers. Seven of nine Honker starters had hits, four of which went for extra bases.

The Honkers began the night with a bang, taking the lead with back-to-back doubles to open the ballgame by Jack Colette (San Jose St) and Alex Pimentel. (Long Beach St)

Rochester added to the lead with a three-run third inning, powered by five hits. Benjamin Rosengard (McLennan) laced an opposite field two-RBI single as part of a three RBI night. Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) followed with an RBI single of his own to make it a four run Honker lead.

Rochester would add four more in the fourth, Ben North (Creighton) picked up his fourth and fifth RBIs with a double, and Benjamin Rosengard plated another run with a triple.

Despite being held scoreless after the fourth, Rochester pitching was able to nail down the win. Casey Trapp (St. John's) earned the victory on the mound, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, no earned, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Rochester improves to 18-19 (3-2) with the win. They visit Coepland Park tomorrow at 5:05 to close out the series with La Crosse.

