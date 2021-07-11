Dock Spiders Walk-Off Kingfish

Fond Du Lac, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish (3-2) fell to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (4-0) 10-9 in ten innings at Herr Baker Field.

Looking to get their second win in a row, the Kingfish bats struck first in the first inning when Justin Janas (Illinois) singled to score Mitch Jebb (Michigan State). A few batters later, Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) singled to score Luke Stephenson (Xavier) to put Kenosha up 2-0.

Kenosha doubled their lead in the third inning on a Bianchina single that scored Janas and a Xavier Watson (Illinois) single that scored Kirk Liebert (Kentucky).

In the bottom half of the third, Fond Du Lac cut the deficit down to 4-3 and took the lead in the fifth with a four run frame to take control of the contest 7-4.

In the sixth, Kenosha had a four spot of their own. Janas singled again, scoring Jebb Carmine Lane (South Florida). Liebert then grounded out, but Stephenson scored. Bianchina nailed another RBI single, scoring Janas to put Kenosha up 8-7.

Fond Du Lac took the lead in the seventh, but Kenosha tied the game in the ninth on a Janas RBI double that scored McKay Barney (Washington) to even the score at 9-9. Fond Du Lac was unable to score in the ninth, but walked it off in the tenth to take the first leg of the home and home.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dante Guarascio (Carthage) pitched four innings allowing six runs. Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) came on in relief, throwing one inning and conceding a run. Brady Kais (Columbus State) pitched two innings giving up two runs. Clayton Johnson (Illinois) pitched one inning of shutout ball. Nick Meyer threw one inning, conceding one unearned run in the tenth.

Kenosha will take on Fond Du Lac tomorrow, Sunday July 11. First pitch is at 4:00 p.m CDT.

