Booyah and Rafters to Finish Series

July 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are set to duel the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters again on Sunday at Witter Field.

Last night, the Booyah were able to get eight hits in the contest but the only runs of the game came via a two-run home run by Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) in the second inning. That shot tied matters up at that point.

But, the Rafters, up 4-2 by the seventh inning, used a three-run inning to distance themselves from the Booyah and run away with a 7-2 victory. After winning six-straight games, Green Bay has now dropped back-to-back games.

The Booyah will give the nod to Christian Orr (Columbia International) today. He will be making his first start of the season. He has made five appearances this summer and is 1-0. He has pitched 8.1 innings, allowing six hits, one run, four walks and six strikeouts.

The Rafters will give the ball to Wyatt Thompson. In his last start, he went five innings, allowing six hits, three runs and struck out four. That was July 4 at Witter Field against the Booyah. He was the losing pitcher that afternoon. For the season, he is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

The Booyah will return home on Monday to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dog Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can enjoy a free hot dog for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.