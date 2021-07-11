MoonDogs Winning Streak Comes to Close Hosting Express

July 11, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (28-10) dropped their first contest in over a week to the Eau Claire Express (15-22) 6-2, Saturday at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs tallied one run in the second and third inning while suffering their second loss at home of the summer. In 2021, the MoonDogs now own a 17-2 record when competing at ISG Field.

Eau Claire grabbed the game's first lead, 3-0, in the opening inning afterÂ Carter GrahamÂ (Stanford) scored two andÂ Omar GastelumÂ (Santa Barbara) added another with RBI doubles.Â

In the bottom of the second inning,Â Kole Kaler'sÂ (Texas A&M) sacrifice fly to center was hit deep enough to scoreÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego). After two innings in Mankato, the Express led the MoonDogs 3-1.

In the third inning,Â Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) pulled a no-doubt solo home run to left that was a solo shot and made it a 3-2 game.

The Express went on to score three more unanswered runs by the end of Saturday's affair en route to a 6-2 victory.

Eau Claire outhit Mankato 10-5 in the game that saw the MoonDogs come down with the contest's only pair of errors.Â

Eau Claire's starter, and winning pitcher, wasÂ Garrett ReiszÂ (Creighton). Reisz allowed four hits and surrendered a pair of runs while walking four and striking out three while moving to a 2-2 record in 2021. Entering the game in a seventh-inning save situation,Â Luke TrahanÂ (Dallas Baptist) entered to pitch and closed out the game with three scoreless innings for his second save of the summer.

On the hill making his first start of the summer for the MoonDogs, the loss went toÂ Kolby GartnerÂ (St. Thomas), who fell to 2-1. Gartner worked his way through 4.1 innings while allowing four runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out four.

The MoonDogs rematch the Express with the series finale scheduled for 5:05 p.m., Sunday at ISG Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.