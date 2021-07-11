Booyah, Semb Hold off Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back in the win column after a 4-3 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday at Witter Field.

Green Bay drew first blood on the scoreboard after a two-run home run by Dayson Croes (Quincy) to right field in the fourth inning. The Booyah scored another two in the fifth inning after a two-run double by Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) that scored Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) and Dalton Pearson (Georgia State).

The Rafters scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to cut the deficit down to just one. Will Semb (Minnesota) came in in the eighth inning to get a six-out save and give the Booyah their fourth win of the second half of the season.

Christian Orr (Columbia International) pitched 5.2 innings in his first start of the season, allowing four hits and two runs. He also picked up two strikeouts in the game. Semb picked up his third save of the season.

The Booyah will return home to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders are 5-0 thus far in the second half of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dog Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can enjoy a free hot dog for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

