Stingers Secure Series Sweep with Strong Offensive Display, Trample Express 11-4
August 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
EAU CLAIRE, WI. - The Willmar Stingers will leave Wisconsin happy after an 11-4 victory over the Eau Claire Express to close a series sweep.
It didn't look like things were going to start that way for the Stingers as they played from behind for the second straight night.
That came thanks to a two-run homer from Dylan O'Connell to vault the Express in front.
Kevin Fitzer matched that total in the third with a two-run blast of his own for his second of the series.
Eau Claire took the lead right back the following inning as Kaden Galason singled to drive in two.
It would be all Stingers after that as after a passed ball cut the deficit in half, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Andrew Sojka gave Willmar its first lead of the day with a grand slam in the sixth.
The Stingers weren't done as they broke the game open in the same inning with a pair of RBI singles from Sean Rimmer and Jack Hines.
Insurance came for the Stingers in the seventh with runs scoring on an Express error and RBI single from Drey Dirksen.
That would be all the Stingers needed as Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Hunter Magnuson pitched three shutout innings to close the game.
The Stingers will now return to Bill Taunton Stadium for their final homestand of the season which starts with a two-game series against the Minot Hot Tots.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
