Express Stung by Stingers, Lose Back-To-Back Games

Eau Claire, WI - The Express couldn't get it done in the Sunday matinee matchup, losing to the Willmar Stingers 4-11.

Eau Claire struck first in this contest when Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) smacked his 8th homer of the year in the bottom of the first inning. His shot brought in 2, to give the Express the early 2-0 lead.

O'Connell's day would, unfortunately, come to a premature ending in the top of the third on a hard slide from an incoming Willmar Stinger. To make matters worse, in that same inning, Willmar drove in a couple of runs on a 2-run shot of their own.

Eau Claire responded saw these 2, and answered back with yet another 2 runs, on an RBI single from Designated Hitter Kaden Galason (Belmont) in the fourth.

The top of the sixth inning was a tough one for the Express, as the Stingers tacked on 6 runs to take a 9-4 lead. Of the six, four came on a grand slam by leadoff man, Andrew Sojka. The following inning didn't fare much better for the home team, as Willmar kept their foot on the gas, scoring another 2.

Five arms were used by the Express in this ballgame, with Freddy Rodriguez (Cal Poly) starting on the mound. Rodriguez pitched mostly well through 5 1/3 innings. His day included 3 earned runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts. He was proceeded by four other pitchers for Eau Claire, yet none of them seemed to do enough to stop the Stingers, as they poured on runs after his exit.

After today's loss, the Express will have two days off to rest up and recover for their next ballgame. That game will come on Wednesday, August 9th at La Crosse with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm CT. Be sure to tune into the action on the Northwoods League website, or listen along on the radio at 106.7 FM-Moose Country with play-by-play men Noah Schwartz and Pete Knutson.

