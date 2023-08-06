Rockers Aim for Fourth Consecutive Win over Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers and Lakeshore Chinooks are set to meet for the final time this regular season Sunday afternoon, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 1:05 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by Fire on High Unplugged will begin at 12:00 p.m. with there also being a Rockers Jersey Lunch Bag giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance for Sunday afternoon's game.

Green Bay enters this final regular season meeting with Lakeshore after previously winning Saturday afternoon's game by a score of 3-2 over the Chinooks led by standout pitching from Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St) and two homers off the bats of Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside).

Stoddard in five innings pitched finished with four strikeouts while allowing just one run on three hits, and picked up his fourth win in the process to bring his record to 4-4 on the season in his second summer with Green Bay.

Even though Lakeshore made numerous attempts at a comeback, Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo), Jason Jennerjohn (Upper Iowa), and Connor Nolen (Carroll University) allowed just one run in the last four innings to hold off a Chinooks rally as the three pitchers gave up a total of just four hits as well.

AJ Anzai (Chapman) rounded out the Rockers offense with an RBI of his own, after scoring the third run of the game on an RBI groundout to give Green Bay much needed offense in the later innings to push them ahead for good over Lakeshore.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Rockers will start Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) who comes into this game with a 5-2 record and a 3.51 ERA through his first nine starts as a Rocker.

In his last start against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on July 30, Sanchez gave up four runs on six hits, but still amassed seven strikeouts to keep the Rockers in it early, as he leads the entire Northwoods League in strikeouts with 70 this summer.

The Rockers will continue the four-game homestand Monday night against the Madison Mallards following Sunday's matchup with Lakeshore. First pitch Monday night in Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

