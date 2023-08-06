Rafters Survive Late Scare in Extras, Grab a Win in Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - A back and forth game in Wausau as the Rafters withstood the Woodchucks in extras to win 7-6. They were out-hit 10-7 in a close knit contest.

Wausau got on the forefront by taking an early lead in the bottom of the second. Jimenez led off with a double into center field to put himself in scoring position. Shortly after, Ryan Blackwell hit a ground ball to 3rd and an error from the Rafter 3rd baseman, James Bornick, allowed Jimenez to race home to put Wausau in front.

The bottom of the 4th came around and the Woodchucks got help from their bats once more. This time, it was Trent Van Ess who drilled an 0-2 pitch into right center field for his second home of the season. Kaleb Schulist was given the nod for Wisconsin Rapids as he went 4 innings and surrendered 2 runs, but had 3 strikeouts.

An immediate response for the Rafters in the top of the 5th as David Smigelski drew a walk and Castillo laced a ball into right center field to put runners at the corners. With 2 outs, it was Ty Johnson who was right on cue with a 3 run homer into right field to lift the Rats back into a lead. Johnson has now hit a home run in each of his past 3 games. He is up to 4 on the season in total. It was an immediate response from the Woodchucks in the bottom half of the inning as 3rd baseman, Micheal Maginnis, hit a line drive into center field. Trent Van Ess was due up and made his mark once again. He ripped a ball into the left field gap to allow Maginnis to score for a 2 out RBI double. The game immediately was tied for the first time since the top of the 2nd.

There were 4 scoreless innings of baseball and not much separated the two sides. The Rafters had an opportunity to take the lead in the 8th inning with the bases loaded and only one out. The 4th Wausau pitcher out of the bullpen, Dylan Ackerman, was able to strike out Brewer and Bobo grounded out.

This game was full of great defensive baseball on both sides, until it went into extras. Ackermann stayed on the mound and Bobo already started on second. Lorduy was smart at the plate and drew a walk. Galason also took a pitch right to the ankle and took 1st with the bases loaded. Ackermann continued to struggle as Bornick and Smigelski were both walked to bring 2 runners home. It was Alec Castillo that extended this lead by lining a ball into left field to send Galason and the pinch runner, Gus Walker, in to score. The lead ballooned to 4 as the Rafters led 7-3.

Wausau would not go down without a fight as they came storming back in the bottom half of the 10th. The returning Rafter pitcher, Brandon Scott, would remain on the mound and struggled to find the strike zone. After Van Ess flew out, it started off with Blackwell drawing a walk and Blanchard smashed a ground ball into left field. Since the Woodchucks got Jimenez to start at second, the bases were loaded with only one out. Boos didn't swing at any pitch out of the ordinary and drew an RBI walk. Allen then grabbed his first hit of the day by smashing a line drive into left field and 2 more runs scored for the Woodchucks. The tying run was in scoring position and then Scott dialed in and got a fly out and then a ground out from Mitchelle to end this game.

A huge win for Wisconsin Rapids as they win their final game of the season series against Wausau. They continue to chase for first place and sit one game back at 17-13. Their 5 game away stand continues tomorrow in Mequon as they visit the Lakeshore Chinooks for a 2 game series. First pitch is at 6:35.

