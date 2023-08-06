Late Inning Home Runs Hurt Dock Spiders, Fall to Mallards 10-4

August 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Jack Zupfer

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Jack Zupfer(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders found themselves down 4-0 to the Mallards after four innings. The Dock Spiders started their rally in the top of the fifth as they tallied one run on a sacrifice fly out to center field by Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) which scored Connor Cooney (Holy Cross). The Dock Spiders offense posted two more runs in the top of the sixth, capped off by an RBI single from Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh). Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) completed the comeback in the top of the seventh as he launched his third home run of the season which tied the game at 4-4. The Dock Spiders turned to reliever Jack Zupfer (St. Thomas) in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Mallards greeted him unpleasantly as Canyon Brown (North Carolina A&T) cranked a three-run home run which broke the tie. Zupfer retired the next two batters he faced, but the Mallards ripped back-to-back home runs by Chad McCann (Campbellsville) and Noah Sudyka (UC San Diego) which made the score 10-4. The Dock Spiders offense couldn't recover as the Mallards grabbed the victory.

Mallards reliever Andrew Ravelo (Los Angeles Harbor) earned the win, his first of the season. Dock Spiders reliever Jack Zupfer was tagged with his third loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-38 on the season, 15-16 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow at Athletic Park as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Tuesday night as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks. It's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull. Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for 2$. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

