Jackrabbits Sweep Kingfish in Doubleheader
August 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kokomo, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 11-10 and 5-3 in a Sunday doubleheader against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo and Kenosha were set to start the series off at Kokomo at 6:05 PM EST on Saturday, but a rain-out resulted in a pair of seven inning contests.
The first game was a run-scoring onslaught from both sides. The Kingfish came out firing with four runs in the top of the opening frame.
After eight hitters took their hacks, the Jackrabbits scored 11 of the next 17 runs and took game one on a walk-off walk drawn by Tyler Ganus (Oregon) to end the game at 11-10.
Oregon St. righty Victor Quinn (1-0) got the win after recording an out without giving up any runs.
University of Illinois - Springfield hurler Jacob Newman (1-1) took the loss after allowing the final run of the game on four walks.
The second game of the twin bill held a stark difference in identity. This time, Kokomo started the scoring off with five unanswered runs featuring a four-spot in the fifth.
Kenosha fought back with three of their own in the final frame, but it wasn't enough, as the boys from Indiana prevailed 5-3 to complete the sweep.
Michael Malone (2-1) of DePauw University tossed six innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts for the win, while Reed Gannon (1-2), the Kentucky southpaw, took the loss after allowing one run across four frames with three strikeouts.
Kingfish utility talent Mason Morris (Ole Miss) shined bright all day and night at the plate. He went 3-for-7 with two runs scored, a double, a triple and four RBI across both games.
Jackrabbits' outfielder Camden Hayslip (Alabama) put on an absolute show on offense. Hayslip went 4-for-7 with a home run and five RBI on the day.
Kenosha (28-38, 11-22) has now dropped three straight contests and sits alone at the bottom of the Great Lakes East.
Kokomo (25-41, 12-22) used their weekend sweep to jump Kenosha and take over fifth place in the East.
The Kingfish will head back to Historic Simmons Field for their final home series of 2023, as they are set to take on the Rockford Rivets on Aug. 7 and 8. Game one is scheduled to begin at 6:35 PM CST.
