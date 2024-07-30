Stingers Lose in Battle with Mud Puppies

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - In a back and forth battle on Tuesday night, the Stingers came up short against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, losing 11-10.

Willmar got on the board in the 1st inning, with Max Buettenback (Nebraska) smacking a 2-out RBI double to go up 1-0.

Stingers starter Will Whelan (Minnesota) then had a historic night, striking out eight batters which gives him the Stingers single-season record for strikeouts, now with 62 on the year.

Trailing 4-1 in the 6th, Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) ignited the offense with a solo shot to right bringing them back within 2.

A Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) RBI single later in the inning made it 4-3 going to the 7th.

The Mud Puppies answered with 2 of their own, but the Stingers had a bigger response.

Willmar erupted for seven runs in the 7th, including a three-run homer off the bat of Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) to make it 10-6.

From there it was all Mud Puppies, scoring two in the 8th and three in the 9th to take home the win.

Willmar returns to action on Thursday night at Bill Taunton Stadium as they host the Badlands Big Sticks with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

