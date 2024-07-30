Rockers Hold off Comeback from Chinooks

Green Bay, WI - Trying to secure their first win against the defending champions this summer, Lakeshore (9-15) traveled to Green Bay (13-10) and a large third found the 'Nooks in a large deficit quickly that was too much to climb out of despite their efforts. The Rockers are 9-1 in their last ten games and proved to be a challenge for the Chinooks in their fifth matchup of the season, without coming out on top yet.

Both teams exchanged runs and went into the bottom of the third tied, but a nightmare inning for Lakeshore saw them come out behind seven. Eleven batters were faced by the combination of arms in Rasener and Herron and six straight Rockers reached at one point. The Chinooks' defense gave up five free bases in the inning, but they only saw one extra-base hit that capped off the inning, a three RBI triple from Adderley.

After three Lakeshore trailed 8-1. However, the offense came alive when they needed to most. Jack Halloran worked himself into scoring position while also recording the Chinooks' 175th stolen base of the summer and their fourth in as many innings. A two-run blast from Ty Wisdom over the short right field wall brought life back into the dugout and bats, cutting the lead to six at 8-3. From then on out, the 'Nooks held the momentum and control despite the deficit.

With the Rockers getting one run back, the last they would score in the game, Lakeshore again cut into the lead in the sixth inning. Nash Rippen demolished a baseball for the second time in as many games, another shot to right field. In an offensive-dominant ballpark, the Chinooks finally got to capitalize.

Cameron continued his strong summer at the top of the lineup when he drilled a ball off the center field wall, the deepest part of the park. In came with no outs in the frame and he was one of five 'Nooks that reached to start the sixth. The last run of the inning scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Mason Schwalbach, which he legged out to avoid being doubled off and ending the inning. With three innings to play, the Chinooks only trailed by three.

An inning later, Cameron was up again with runners in scoring position. This time with two outs, he dropped a single into right field bringing Halloran around to the plate again and putting the 'Nooks within two, but they would get no further.

Twice Lakeshore ran themselves out of innings being picked off at first base. For a team that is aggressive on the bases, the Rockers only caught them sleeping on their jumps. None more crucial than in the ninth with one out and a full count on batter Caleb Karll, who drew a walk a pitch later. Halloran took a step too many and found himself short of getting back in time becoming the second out of the inning. Cameron would fly out to end the game, finishing 3 for 6 with two RBIs.

The Chinooks look to overcome the mountain the entails beating division rival Green Bay. They have three more opportunities, but nonetheless will not win the season series after dropping the first five. It's a trip back to Mequon for the last game of July. First pitch at 6:35 pm CST on Mel's Charities Impact Night.

It's now or never for Lakeshore.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

