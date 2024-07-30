MoonDogs Win Game One Over the Tots

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MoonDogs win game one over Minot in a big 10-3 victory.

Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) got the start on the mound for your MoonDogs throwing 4 innings with 4 strikeouts allowing 2 runs in to score.

The first inning is when Mankato did their damage.

They scored 5 runs on multiple hits from Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene), Ty Rumsey (Evansville), and Cooper Neville (GCU).

Mankato struck again in the 3rd where they scored another 3 essentially putting the game away.

Connor Bain (Drury University), Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech), Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU - Mankato), and Jake Duer (TCU) all had RBI's in the inning.

Bryce Crabb (Northwestern - St. Paul) was the MoonDogs only relief arm tonight as he threw 5 innings allowing a measly 1 hit and had 8 strikeouts.

