MoonDogs Win Game One Over the Tots
July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MoonDogs win game one over Minot in a big 10-3 victory.
Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) got the start on the mound for your MoonDogs throwing 4 innings with 4 strikeouts allowing 2 runs in to score.
The first inning is when Mankato did their damage.
They scored 5 runs on multiple hits from Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene), Ty Rumsey (Evansville), and Cooper Neville (GCU).
Mankato struck again in the 3rd where they scored another 3 essentially putting the game away.
Connor Bain (Drury University), Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech), Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU - Mankato), and Jake Duer (TCU) all had RBI's in the inning.
Bryce Crabb (Northwestern - St. Paul) was the MoonDogs only relief arm tonight as he threw 5 innings allowing a measly 1 hit and had 8 strikeouts.
