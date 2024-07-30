Larks Route Honkers 10-3

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Honkers had their three-game winning streak snapped in Bismarck on Tuesday night with a 10-3 loss.

They jumped out ahead early when Augusto Mungarrieta hit a solo home run to left. Dom Rodriguez and Reiss Calvin hit back-to-back singles, but they couldn't score another.

Sam Gates responded in the bottom half, homering to center.

Rochester pushed another across in the second when Andrew Cain led off with a double, and then Carson Richter singled him home.

Mungarrieta plated the only other Honkers run in the seventh with an RBI single.

With this loss paired with a Duluth loss, they are still just a game and a half back of first place.

