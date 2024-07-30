Border Cats Clinch Superior Cup as Fourth Straight One-Run Game Doesn't Go Huskies' Way

The Duluth Huskies couldn't hold on to a 3-1 lead and were defeated by the Thunder Bay Border Cats, 4-3, Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

The win gave the Border Cats (13-11, 31-27) a massive win in the standings, pulling them within one game of the first-place Huskies (14-10, 31-27). Additionally, the win clinched the Superior Cup for Thunder Bay, given to the winner of the season series between the two teams.

As expected, this game was a low-scoring affair. However, Border Cats All-Star pitcher Max Ramirez IV, who entered the game with a 0.72 ERA, had to battle all night long. The Huskies tagged him for one in the second inning and two in the third.

Max Coupe started the second with a ground rule double and advanced to third on a single by Nolan Barry. The Huskies then perfectly executed a first and third steal play to score the game's first run. In the third, the Duluth trio of Sutherland-Vos-Cole combined to bring home two runs in the third. Sutherland started it with a single, Vos followed with an RBI triple and Cole brought Vos home on a sac fly. The Huskies led, 3-0, through three.

In total, the Huskies put a baserunner on in every single one of Ramirez's five innings of work. However, both in his innings and the ones later in the game, they left a lot of opportunities out on the diamond. The Huskies finished the game leaving 10 runners on base.

The Border Cats had no such issues. They didn't get a ton of baserunners in the game, but the ones they did get almost always came around to score. Thunder Bay left just three on base.

Their road back began in the fourth inning. Sam Stem delivered an RBI double with runners on first and second to score the first run for the Cats. It would have been two if not for a phenomenal relay by the Huskies in the field to cut down the second runner at home. That would be the play of the game. .. until the seventh.

In the seventh, Thunder Bay finally got to Payton Jeffries, who sparkled through six innings. However, Duluth left him out an inning too long. The inning started with a double and a triple to cut the lead down to 3-2. The Huskies turned to Sam Kratz to try to keep them in front, but he couldn't do it. Another double and a single, plus a misplay by Vos in right, not only allowed Thunder Bay to tie the game but take the lead also. At the seventh inning stretch, Thunder Bay led, 4-3.

In their final three chances, the Huskies got a runner to second in two of them, but couldn't score either time. The result was a tough loss in a well-played game. It moves the Huskies to a head-scratching 0-5 at home against Thunder Bay and sets up a de facto must-win tomorrow to stay in the driver's seat in the division.

Up Next

The Huskies get another chance against the Border Cats Wednesday night to finish off the seven-game home stand and 12-game season series with Thunder Bay. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

