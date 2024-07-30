Rockers Host Chinooks for Home-And-Home Series

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (12-10) will host the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-14) for the third time this season. On Sunday, the Rockers took down the first-place Woodchucks on the road, moving them to just 4.5 games back of the second-half title. First pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Against Wausau, the Rockers brought the fight to the Woodchucks from the jump. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) opened the game with a leadoff home run. Green Bay managed to extend the lead in the second with a trio of runs coming in to take a 4-0 lead. Their biggest offensive inning came in the fifth, when five more Rockers came across the plate, highlighted by a Lan Allen (Blinn CC) 2-RBI double.

The Woodchucks fought all the way back, scoring seven unanswered to make the game 9-7. But Mateo Matthews (Wagner) and Lane Allen (Blinn CC) managed to bring in two more runs in the ninth to extend the lead and hold off Wausau with the game ending 11-8.

Landon Victorian (LSU) finished his day on the mound with seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing just two hits, which earned him Northwoods League pitcher of the night honors.

Today, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will make his tenth start for Green Bay. This summer, he's picked up 26 strikeouts in 36 innings of work.

The Chinooks are going with Zak Rasener (Indiana-Southeast). This is just his second appearance of the season, and his first start. He's thrown just one inning, picking up a strikeout and a walk in four batters faced.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday for a game against the Madison Mallards (16-8). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. The NEW Dueling Pianos will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

