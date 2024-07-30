Bismarck Larks Thank 2024 Summer Intern Class

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are thankful for the 2024 Summer Intern Class to Bismarck Municipal Ball Park. The group consists of 23 individuals participating in ticketing sales, sponsorship entertainment, video, media, broadcast production, and ballpark experience.

A majority of the interns have traveled from across the country to be a part of the Larks' FUN-filled summer. This includes; Florida, New York, Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Maryland, etc. One intern traveled from Calgary, Canada to work with the Larks.

Two interns are current Bismarck residents, both having graduated from the University of Mary this past semester.

Here are some profiles of a member from each intern team:

Ticketing Sales - Will Darbel is a Ticket Sales Intern, who arrived in August from Calgary. A current undergraduate at Laurentian University, Darbel is about to complete his degree in Sports Administration with H.B. Commerce Honors. He heard about the internship through the popular sports job site, Teamwork Online, and instantly applied to work within ticketing.

"I want to pursue working in the ticketing department because I love sales and would love to do it for a sports team [someday]," Darbel said. "The sales team has helped me with lots of challenges I've had to overcome. The main one is rejection and how to try and keep selling when someone rejects the first pitch."

Darbel said his favorite memory with the intern team so far has been getting to know everyone, learning new things, and seeing different perspectives than the ones in Canada.

Sponsorship Entertainment - Frankie Barry is a Sponsorship Activation Intern for the Bismarck Larks this summer. A native of the Capital City, Barry heard about the internship opportunity while at a class at the University of Mary and realized what a great opportunity it would be. She will be a graduate of the Mauraders at the end of the summer with a Bachelor's Degree in Strategic Communication and double minors in photography/design and marketing.

"My favorite part of working with the Larks has been learning about what goes into maintaining and working with sponsors," Barry said. "I am constantly learning detailed and important things to do that will create a great relationship with other companies."

Barry said this job is exactly in line with what she wants to pursue in the future, either in public relations, sponsorship, or media. She can confirm that she will be trying to stay in the sports industry post-graduation.

Video, Media, and Broadcast Production - Ryan Williams is a Content Creation and Camera Operator for the Bismarck Larks. Hailing from Vacaville, CA, Williams is no stranger to the sports world. He is studying Sports Management and Entertainment with a minor in Business Administration. Williams found the internship on LinkedIn and after hearing positive reviews from his peers, he instantly applied.

"I love my relationship with everyone...whether that be my fellow interns, my boss, or players on the field," Williams said. "I genuinely feel like I play a notable role in the organization. I know I am at the starting line but [working with the Larks] is something I want to pursue."

Williams said he saw his childhood best friend, Konner McClellin, play for the Larks and shared a few weeks this summer. He has also spent time with his family who lives in Bismarck.

Merchandise - Lexie Booth drove to Bismarck this summer from her small town in Colfax, Washington, and proudly works the Larks' merch tent, Clark's Closet. She recently graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Sports Management and a minor in Communications.

"Merchandise is somewhat in line with what I want to do when I'm older," Booth said. "I want to own my athletic complex in my hometown and I'm planning on having merchandise for my business. Any experience is a good experience."

Booth works to ensure all orders go out on time and every item is in stock for fans during games. She hopes to continue working at her hometown coffee shop and helping out her high school's teams in her free time.

Ballpark Operations - Brant Rocchi is one of the Ballpark Operations Interns this summer, working to make sure all games and events run smoothly. He is a rising senior at Ohio University, studying Marketing with a minor in Sports Management-and lives in Gallipolis, OH. Just like Darbel, Rocchi found his internship through Teamwork Online. He thought it was a great opportunity to experience a new place and continue working in sports.

"I enjoy the other interns and my game day staff that I've worked with this year," Rocchi said. "[It's taught me] to roll with the punches and to understand to pace yourself. There's a lot of work that needs to be done daily and it's important to keep the best attitude."

Rocchi earned BUNTer of the Homestand for his consistently positive attitude and hard work after the first week of games. Rocchi wants to end up back in Bismarck next summer and hopefully, lead the charge as a full-time staff member.

Here is the full list of interns for the Bismarck Larks this summer:

Ticketing Services

Will Darbel - Ticket Sales Intern - Calgary, Canada

Jackson Joseph - Ticket Sales Intern - St. Cloud, Florida

Kathleen Rossouw - Ticket Service & Fan Experience Intern - Denver, Colorado

Sarah Taylor - Ticket Service & Fan Experience Intern - Wildomar, California

Sponsorship Entertainment

Cayli Chapman - Sponsorship Activation & Entertainment Intern - Deer Park, Washington

Frankie Barry - Sponsorship Activation & Entertainment Intern - Bismarck, North Dakota

Colton Barnard - Entertainment & Community Engagement Intern - Madison, Wisconsin

Maddie Kiefer - Entertainment & Community Engagement Intern - Manassas, Virginia

Video, Media, and Broadcast Production

Luke Tuala - Broadcast Video Production Intern - Long Beach, California

Brooke Killgore - Broadcast Video Production & Video Creation Intern - Tempe, Arizona

Kyle Tatelbaum - Content Creator & Camera Operation Intern - Bethesda, Maryland

Ryan Williams - Marketing & Camera Operation Intern - Vacaville, California

Ty Holzworth - Marketing & Camera Operation Intern - Libertyville, Illinois

Andrew Henderson - Broadcaster/Play-by-Play Intern - Beaverton, Oregon

Megan Olges - Graphic Design Intern - Noblesville, Indiana

Alyse Dalomba - Spring Graphic Design Intern - Stone Mountain, Georgia

Ballpark Operations/Experience

Brant Rocchi - Ballpark Operations Intern - Gallipolis, Georgia

Ali Luks - Ballpark Operations Intern - Albany, New York

Alex Koga - Ballpark Operations Intern - Vancouver, Washington

Xander Screnar - Ballpark Operations Intern - Helena, Montana

Tommy Messina - Clubhouse Manager - Germantown, Maryland

Jackson Poole - Clubhouse Manager - Midland, Michigan

Lexie Booth - Merchandise Intern - Colfax, Washington

