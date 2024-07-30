Moreno Homers as Madison Mallards Demolish Kenosha Kingfish

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (41-18) poured it on offensively in a 13-0 blowout win over the Kenosha Kingfish (27-34) on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards got off to a strong start on offense. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) gave Madison a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, and scored three more runs in the bottom of the second inning on back-to-back run scoring hits by Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) and Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) to make the lead 4-0.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) cranked a two-run home run to left field to extend the advantage to 6-0. It was the fourth home run of the season for the fourth-year Mallard.

Maddux Fresse (Southeastern Community College) tossed five shutout innings for the Mallards in the win. He struck out two, did not issue a single walk, and lowered his season ERA to 2.45.

The Mallards put the game away in the bottom of the eighth inning, with five more runs to grow the lead to 13-0. Madison only recorded one hit in the inning, as Kenosha pitching issued a staggering six walks during the frame.

Frese earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first win of the season. Connor Trepanier (Wallace Community College-Dothan) took the loss for Kenosha.

With the win, Madison improves to 17-8 in the second half and remains in second place in the Great Lakes West division. Kenosha falls to 11-14 in the second half and sits in fifth place in the Great Lakes East division.

These two teams will meet once again on Wednesday night in Kenosha. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Mallards return to Warner Park on Friday night to face the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.