Rockford Rivets Fall Short in Close Battle against Waterloo Bucks

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets faced a challenging game on the road against the Waterloo Bucks, ultimately falling 6-8 in a tightly contested matchup. Despite a valiant effort, the Rivets couldn't overcome the Bucks' strong offensive display.

The game kicked off with the Rivets getting an early hit from #20 Mike Koszewski, who doubled to right field. However, the team couldn't capitalize, leaving two runners stranded. In the bottom of the inning, the Bucks took the lead with two runs, highlighted by #11 Lucas Moore's single and a sacrifice fly from #17 Christian Smith.

The Bucks extended their lead in the third inning with another run, as #45 Ricky Requejo scored on a groundout. The Rivets responded in the fourth, scoring a run thanks to a sacrifice fly by #15 Tommy Townsend, which brought Koszewski home.

Despite the Rivets' efforts, the Bucks continued to apply pressure, scoring four runs in the fifth inning. The Rivets' defense faltered with a series of errors, allowing the Bucks to widen their lead. The Rivets managed to rally back in the sixth inning, with #32 Maddox Mihalakis hitting a triple and eventually scoring, followed by another run from #13 Bobby Atkinson's groundout.

In the eighth inning, the Rivets closed the gap further as Mihalakis doubled to left field, driving in two runs. However, the Bucks answered back with a final run in the bottom of the inning, securing their lead. Despite a final push in the ninth, where the Rivets added one more run, they couldn't overcome the deficit.

Notable Performances:

#20 Mike Koszewski: 2 hits, 2 runs

#32 Maddox Mihalakis: 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs

#13 Bobby Atkinson: 2 hits, 1 RBI

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.