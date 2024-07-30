Comeback Spitters Make It Three Straight Wins

July 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 11-6.

The Pit Spitters offense was able to get ahead in the top of the first inning as Jt Sokolove singled to right field. He later scored on a sacrifice flyout hit by Brett Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning Cj Difiglia singled to right field and then scored on a triple hit by Ethan Rossi to tie the game for the Jackrabbits at 1-1. In the bottom of the third inning, the game started to get away from the Pit Spitters as Eric Harper singled and Difiglia drew a walk. Rossi singled to left field scoring Harper to give the Jackrabbits a 2-1 lead. Aidan Mcaskie singled and scored Difiglia to extend their lead to 3-1. Following Michael Flaherty getting hit by a pitch to put two runners on base, Chandler Tuupo singled to center field to score Rossie to push their lead to 4-1. Jake Lambdin capped off their big inning with a sacrifice flyout scoring Mcaskie to make it 5-1.

Brandon Chang and Sokolove hit back-to-back singles to kickstart the Pit Spitters offense in the top of the fifth. After Ethan Guerra's fielder's choice to put runners on the corners, Aaron Piasecki singled to right field scoring Chang to make it 5-2. Rozman continued his hot start to the night with a single to right field scoring Guerra to cut the Jackrabbits lead down to 5-3. In the top of the seventh, the Pit Spitters were able to load the bases with a walk from Chang and Guerra, and a single from Sokolove. Chang scored on a wild pitch thrown by Bryce Pax to make it a 5-4 game.

For the second straight inning the Pit Spitters were able to load the bases this time with walks from Chang and Carter Hain and a single from Brynden Cleveland. Sokolove singled to center field scoring Tchavdarov, who pinched ran for Cleveland, and Hain to give the Pit Spitters a 6-5 lead. Piasecki added one more run with his single to right field that scored Chang to make it 7-5. Rozman cleared the bases with a triple to right field further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 9-5. In the top of the ninth, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases. Hain was the first run to score on a sacrifice flyout hit by Piasecki to make it 10-5. Chang then scored on an infield single hit by Rozman to make it 11-5. With two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, Flaherty scored to cut into the Pit Spitters lead to make it 11-6. The Pit Spitters went on to win by that score.

The Pit Spitters improve to 16-10 in the second half of the season and to 33-28 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 7-18 in the second half and to 18-42 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Logan Pikur threw three innings where he gave up five runs on eight hits, one walk, and struckout three. Trent Reed threw three innings of scoreless relief where he gave up two walks and struckout four. Caleb Reed threw a scoreless inning of work where he gave up a walk and struckout two. Mason Hill threw a scoreless inning where he struckout the side. Evan Langer finished the game where he gave up a run on two walks.

