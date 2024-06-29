Stingers Fall to Visiting Bucks in Game One of Series

WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers returned home on Saturday night and were greeted with a loss, courtesy of the Waterloo Bucks, 16-2 the final.

The Bucks got on the board in the first, putting up four and never looked back.

Starting pitcher Aidan Elfering was fantastic for Waterloo, going six innings and striking out five while allowing just one earned.

The Stingers got it back to 7-2 after a couple of RBI groundouts but the Bucks had an answer and in a big way.

They put up nine insurance runs in the top of the ninth to take a 16-2 lead that would wind up being the winning score.

A bright spot for Willmar was Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Brooks Kneifl (Nebraska), who filled in the middle part of the game and struck out five, including striking out the side in the 5th.

The same two teams matchup on Sunday night at Bill Taunton Stadium with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

