Rockers Come up Short in Close Contest with Leprechauns

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers' Mulivai Levu at bat

Royal Oak, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-20) lost to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (17-15) tonight on a walk-off single from Oliver Service (Texas) in the bottom of the ninth. Royal Oak scored four unanswered runs to win the game.

For the Rockers, all three of its scores came on one swing of the bat in the very first inning of action. Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit a double with the bases loaded to bring in all three runners. In total, Green Bay had three knocks in the first inning en route to those runs.

However, despite out-hitting the Leprechauns 8-6 on the entire night, the Rockers wouldn't score again. Three of those hits came courtesy of Lane Allen (Blinn), who now has seven knocks over four games on Green Bay's current road trip.

There were also some standout performances on the defensive side as well. Starting pitcher Jake Toporek (Wagner) only gave up a single run on two hits in five innings of work. The lefty now has the best ERA of any eligible Rocker at 3.33.

Following Toporek's stint, Connor Nolen (Carroll) and Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) continued the solid pitching, only ceding one run combined over three innings.

Four Rocker errors ended up being a huge difference, as they helped the Leprechauns chip into the lead - and ultimately win the game.

Green Bay gets another crack at Royal Oak tomorrow night at 5:35 p.m. from Memorial Park. The Rockers are now 0-3 against the Leprechauns, but have a chance to respond in their final meeting of the season tomorrow.

After that matchup, Green Bay makes a two-game stop in Battle Creek to take on the Battle Jacks. Then the Rockers finally return home on July 3 for a date with the Woodchucks to begin the second half of the season.

That game begins at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, with gates opening at 5:30. From then through the end of the third inning, the Little Cisco Band will be playing live music.

Fans that attend the game will also receive a 2024 Rockers Team poster and are encouraged to stay for post-game fireworks to bring in the Fourth of July holiday.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

