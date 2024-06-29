Growlers Fall to Pit Spitters, Lose Third Straight

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (16-15) dropped its third straight game on Friday night, falling 9-4 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (15-16).

Liam O'Brien, in his fourth start of the summer, dominated through two outs in the third, striking out six and giving up just one base hit. After a pair of strikeouts, the Pit Spitters strung together three straight base hits as Cole Prout home the first run on an RBI single.

In the very next frame, the Pit Spitters blew the game open scoring six runs on three hits, three walks, and a hit by pitch, bringing up ten men to the plate.

Down seven with a limited bullpen, the Growlers could only muster a couple of opportunities as Traverse City starter Jayden Dentler bounced back after a subpar start two weeks ago against the Growlers. The righty from Western Michigan put together six innings, giving up just one run on six hits.

Down 9-1 in the eighth, Brock Leitgeb barreled one over the left field wall for his third home run of the season. Kalamazoo added on another in the eighth but that would be all.

The Growlers hit the road today taking on the Great Lakes East first-half champion Rockford Rivets. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.

