Rox Heat up in Late Innings to Take Down Mud Puppies

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (16-14) defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies (1-13) by an 8-4 score on Saturday, June 29th. The Rox, who outscored the Mud Puppies by a 5-0 margin in the final three innings, have now outscored opponents by an 86-37 margin in the seventh inning or later this season.

Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) made the start on the mound for St. Cloud, allowing just one run on one hit in five innings. The right-hander struck out four, departing with the Rox in the lead. They took that lead in the second inning when Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) led off with a double and scored on a single by Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University). St. Cloud's advantage grew in the third inning, as two runs scored on a sacrifice fly by Hanson and a double by Will Henson (Ohio State University).

Though Minnesota briefly took a 4-3 lead after six innings, St. Cloud marched right back with five unanswered runs. The Rox tied the game at four in the seventh, as Brody Williams (Kent State University) came home from third on Henson's two-out steal of second base. An inning later, the Rox plated four to take the lead for good. Four consecutive walks, the final being a go-ahead free pass to Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas), pushed the Rox in front. They would build their lead to four on Williams' first hit of the summer, a two-run double to right-center field.

White St. Cloud's offense rallied, the final two Rox relievers out of the bullpen made sure that the comeback amounted to a win. Sean Hogan (Ave Maria University) did not allow a hit or run in his inning and a third before passing the baton to Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University). Decker-Petty was downright electric in the game's final two innings, striking out all six hitters he faced to drop his earned run average to 0.82.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aydan Decker-Petty!

The Rox will finish their four-game homestand and two-game series against the Mud Puppies at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The final game of June, presented by Best Western Plus, will include Kids TV Takeover Day and Coburn's Kids Day. Youth fans will have the opportunity to see Bluey and Bingo before running the bases and getting autographs after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.