MoonDogs Win Fourth Straight

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Your MoonDogs are hot going into the last few games of the first half, winning 4-1 tonight over Bismarck!

Mankato's Jake Swartz (Illinois) got the start on the mound throwing a great 4 innings only allowing 1 run to cross the plate.

Bismarck would strike first on a solo home run in the 4th to go up 1-0. This would be Bismarck's only lead of the game.

Mankato struck back in the 5th on a solo BOMB from Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech) over the left field wall. This jump started the Dogs and they never looked back.

Inning number 6 would bring another run for Mankato with an RBI double from Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU- Mankato)

Ben Fiedler (Chipola College) would come in relief looking to improve off his last appearance at home and he did just that. He threw a quick two innings allowing zero runs and only throwing 33 pitches.

Tate Marland (Cedarville University) was next in relief for Mankato also throwing two innings allowing no runs and striking out one Lark.

Mankato would extend their lead in the 8th scoring two more runs and making it a 3 run game. Riley Jackson (Florida State) had a two run double in the 6th to put the game away for Mankato and earned player of the game.

Grant Garza (Tarleton State) came in for the 9th and sat down the Larks, not allowing any runs. He now has 5 saves on the season.

Mankato will face off against Bismarck again tomorrow evening here at ISG Field at 5:05 pm looking for a second straight series sweep!

