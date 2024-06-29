Rivets Secure Victory Over Growlers with a 20-10 Win

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Rivets delivered an impressive performance against the Growlers, securing a 20-10 victory in their latest matchup. The team's offense was unstoppable, putting up an astonishing 20 runs.

Leading the charge was Maddox Mihalakis, the standout third baseman, who was named Player of the Game. Mihalakis, who boasts a batting average of .435, had a stellar performance with 2 runs, 2 hits, and 1 double. His contributions were pivotal in the Rivets' offensive onslaught.

Additionally, the Rivets showcased their power at the plate with two home runs, further solidifying their dominance in the game.

With this win, the Rivets continue to demonstrate their strength and skill, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next game.

