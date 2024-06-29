Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker at Home

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks lose game one of the home series against Duluth, 4-1. The game was a pitcher's duel all the way through until the end, with both teams employing just two pitchers each.

Chris Scinta (Houston) got the start for the Woodchucks. He went a full 6.0 innings pitched, and struck out six, allowing just two walks. Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) was sent in to relieve Scinta in the seventh. Decardenas kept the game close, allowing just one run and two hits. Decardenas struck out five to get the Chucks to the bottom of the ninth.

The Chucks only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) singled with one out to allow Brayden Smith (Iowa Western) to score.

The Chucks defense was solid tonight, turning two double plays and allowing just eight hits. The first double play came when Decardenas struck out one at the plate, and then the ensuing throw was interfered with. The plate umpire ruled it as interference, and called the runner out.

The second double play came when Jorge Decardenas caught a come back hit on the mound, and then turned to double-up the runner on second.

The Woodchucks will be back at home tomorrow evening, June 30th to play game two of the home series. The theme for that game is Bluey night! First pitch is at 1:05pm.

