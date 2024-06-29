Rockers Travel to Face Leprechauns in First of Four Michigan Games

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Jake Toporek

Royal Oak, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (12-18) visit the Royal Oak Leprechauns (16-15) tonight at 5:35 p.m. in metro-Detroit. Green Bay lost both tilts in a two-game set against Royal Oak when the teams faced off at Capital Credit Union Park two weeks ago.

With less than a week until the second half of the season begins, the Rockers are hoping to build some momentum in Michigan following three straight losses at the Mallards to begin their road trip.

Today also marks the first game Green Bay has ever played at Royal Oak, as the Leprechauns are one of two new teams in the Northwoods League this summer.

For tonight's matchup, the Rockers are starting Jake Toporek (Wagner) on the mound. The southpaw has made seven appearances this summer, with his last outing at Wausau on June 24 being his first start. In that contest, Toporek struck out four Woodchucks over four innings with no walks. The junior's 4.19 ERA is the second-best of any Rocker that's thrown for over 15 innings this season.

On the other side, the Leprechauns are handing the ball to Grant Bradley (Michigan), who is also making his second start of the season. The freshman's sole start came on June 23 at Traverse City, in which he gave up three runs over three innings with three punch outs and four walks. Bradley has eight strikeouts and nine base-on-balls across seven frames.

Tonight's clash between the Rockers and Leprechauns is at 5:35 p.m. - as is tomorrow's meeting. After those two games, Green Bay heads back west with a stop in Battle Creek for a two-game series.

Once the Rockers finish up their visit to the Battle Jacks, they head back home on July 3 to kick off the second half of the season against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. Green Bay's return to Capital Credit Union Park will be a busy day, as fans that attend will receive a 2024 Rockers Team Poster and get to hear live music by the Little Cisco Band from 5:30 (gates open) through the end of the third inning. On top of that, there will be fireworks in the post-game to bring in the Fourth of July holiday.

