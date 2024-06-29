Madison Mallards Outlast Lakeshore Chinooks In Extra Innings

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-4 in ten innings for their seventh straight victory, and moved into a tie atop the Great Lakes West Division on Saturday night.

The Chinooks started the scoring in the bottom of the first when Ty Wisdom (Kansas) drove in two runs on a single to make the score 2-0. Neither team scored again until the sixth inning, when Blake Guerin (Iowa) hit a two-run opposite field home run to tie the game at two.

Neither offense was able to put any crooked numbers on the scoreboard, however there was traffic on the base paths all night long, as the pitching staffs combined to issue 25 walks.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Lakeshore loaded the bases with nobody out. Eli Hoyt (Madison College) was brought into the game on the mound, and struck out three in a row to help Madison escape the jam.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, the Chinooks put the winning run on third with one out, but Davis Welch (Harding) retired the next two hitters to get the Mallards out of another jam and send the game to extra innings.

The Mallards scored two runs in the top of the tenth on zero hits, as the Chinooks issued four walks in the frame. Lakeshore got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Wisdom grounded out with the tying run on second base to end the game.

Welch picked up the win on the mound for the Mallards, his fourth of the season. Cade Wiegert (Dallas Baptist) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

The Mallards and Chinooks will face off again on Sunday afternoon at Moonlight Graham Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for the Mallards is on Monday night against the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.