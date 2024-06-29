Thunder Bay Pounces on Rochester, Wins 13-4

Rochester opened a four-game series with Thunder Bay with a 13-4 loss on Saturday. The Border Cats scored in each of the first four innings and rode an eight-run fourth to the win.

Josiah Granados came in for the fifth and completed the game for the Honkers. He shutout Thunder Bay in his time on the mound and struck out three.

Jared Lewis had an RBI single in the fifth for Rochester's second run of the game.

Mattie Thomas hit a two-run homer in the sixth, one of two times he reached.

The Honkers are now 11-22 and will play three more in Thunder Bay to close out the first half.

