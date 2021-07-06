Stingers Fall 10-0 in Second Half Opener
July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
La Crosse, Wis. - Behind six first inning runs, the La Crosse Loggers clinch a commanding win over the Stingers Tuesday night, 10-0.
Jack Zigan started the ballgame for Willmar and was unable to get out of the first inning. He went one-third of an inning, allowing six runs (all earned), four hits, one walk, one hit batter and struck out one. Twelve batters stepped up to the plate for the Loggers in the opening frame. La Crosse added two more in the second and one in both the fourth and sixth innings.
The Stingers only mustered five hits in the game, and only one runner managed to get to third base.
Willmar falls to 0-1 in the second half, and 16-21 overall. They'll be going for the series split Wednesday night in La Crosse. First pitch from Copeland Park is set for 6:35 p.m.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021
- Matulia Hits for Cycle, Rivets Fall in Heartbreaker to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Fall 10-0 in Second Half Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Power and Pitching Seals the Win for the Huskies - Duluth Huskies
- Growlers Rally Ends Just Short in Second Half Opener - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rafters Game Postponed, Doubleheader Slated for Wednesday - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Dominate Chinooks - Green Bay Booyah
- Shutout Sends Rox to Victory over Larks - St. Cloud Rox
- Second Half Opener Postponed - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Offensive Explosion Leads to Bombers 21-7 Rout - Battle Creek Bombers
- Woodchucks Lose Big in Battle Creek - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- MoonDogs vs. Bucks Rained Out, Moved to Wednesday Doubleheader - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Split Series - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Start Second-Half Season in Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
- Jackrabbits to Wear Willy Wonka Jerseys on Friday - Kokomo Jackrabbits
- Booyah Return to Mequon to Start Second Half - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Defeat Express 9-2 to Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Head Home Early After Rain out in Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Put up Season-High 18 Runs in Trouncing of Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers Overcome Early Deficit to Split Series with Duluth - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.