Stingers Fall 10-0 in Second Half Opener

July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - Behind six first inning runs, the La Crosse Loggers clinch a commanding win over the Stingers Tuesday night, 10-0.

Jack Zigan started the ballgame for Willmar and was unable to get out of the first inning. He went one-third of an inning, allowing six runs (all earned), four hits, one walk, one hit batter and struck out one. Twelve batters stepped up to the plate for the Loggers in the opening frame. La Crosse added two more in the second and one in both the fourth and sixth innings.

The Stingers only mustered five hits in the game, and only one runner managed to get to third base.

Willmar falls to 0-1 in the second half, and 16-21 overall. They'll be going for the series split Wednesday night in La Crosse. First pitch from Copeland Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

