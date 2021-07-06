Power and Pitching Seals the Win for the Huskies
July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - The Duluth Huskies (1-0) rolled into the second half of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Eau Claire Express (0-1).
Ronnie Voacolo (2-0) was electric tonight. He picked up the victory in a bounce-back outing. Overall, he went 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, allowing one (earned) run, walking 2, and striking out three. The trio of Ethan Hammerberg, Matthew Craven, and Jared Southard combined for 4.0 innings of two-run baseball to finish off the game. Southard was picked up by his battery mate Bryan Broecker who threw out Eddie Park for the final out in the ninth.
Meanwhile, the offense was highlighted by a four-run fifth inning. Jesse Pierce, who recently became a switch hitter, decided to bat righty against a right-handed pitcher. As a result, Pierce tied up the ballgame at one apiece with an RBI double. Charlie Rhee then followed with an RBI single before Michael Brooks sent him home with his team-leading third homer of the season.
After Mike Boeve added an RBI single later in the eighth, the Huskies added three more in the ninth. Pierce came through with a two-run jack of his own; his second of the season. Additionally, Payton Powell continued to tear the cover off the baseball with an RBI double.
The Huskies return to Wade Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 PM against the Express as they look for their second sweep of 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021
- Matulia Hits for Cycle, Rivets Fall in Heartbreaker to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Fall 10-0 in Second Half Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Power and Pitching Seals the Win for the Huskies - Duluth Huskies
- Growlers Rally Ends Just Short in Second Half Opener - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rafters Game Postponed, Doubleheader Slated for Wednesday - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Dominate Chinooks - Green Bay Booyah
- Shutout Sends Rox to Victory over Larks - St. Cloud Rox
- Second Half Opener Postponed - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Offensive Explosion Leads to Bombers 21-7 Rout - Battle Creek Bombers
- Woodchucks Lose Big in Battle Creek - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- MoonDogs vs. Bucks Rained Out, Moved to Wednesday Doubleheader - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Split Series - Eau Claire Express
- Mallards Start Second-Half Season in Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
- Jackrabbits to Wear Willy Wonka Jerseys on Friday - Kokomo Jackrabbits
- Booyah Return to Mequon to Start Second Half - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Defeat Express 9-2 to Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Head Home Early After Rain out in Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Put up Season-High 18 Runs in Trouncing of Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Honkers Overcome Early Deficit to Split Series with Duluth - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.