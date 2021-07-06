Power and Pitching Seals the Win for the Huskies

July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Duluth Huskies (1-0) rolled into the second half of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Eau Claire Express (0-1).

Ronnie Voacolo (2-0) was electric tonight. He picked up the victory in a bounce-back outing. Overall, he went 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, allowing one (earned) run, walking 2, and striking out three. The trio of Ethan Hammerberg, Matthew Craven, and Jared Southard combined for 4.0 innings of two-run baseball to finish off the game. Southard was picked up by his battery mate Bryan Broecker who threw out Eddie Park for the final out in the ninth.

Meanwhile, the offense was highlighted by a four-run fifth inning. Jesse Pierce, who recently became a switch hitter, decided to bat righty against a right-handed pitcher. As a result, Pierce tied up the ballgame at one apiece with an RBI double. Charlie Rhee then followed with an RBI single before Michael Brooks sent him home with his team-leading third homer of the season.

After Mike Boeve added an RBI single later in the eighth, the Huskies added three more in the ninth. Pierce came through with a two-run jack of his own; his second of the season. Additionally, Payton Powell continued to tear the cover off the baseball with an RBI double.

The Huskies return to Wade Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 PM against the Express as they look for their second sweep of 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.