Stingers Defeat Express 9-2 to Split Series

July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Stingers respond Monday night with a solid 9-2 win over the Eau Claire Express.

Willmar scored three times in the first inning without notching a base hit. Runs came in on a bases loaded walk, sacrifice fly to center and wild pitch. Express starter Eddy Pelc walked three and hit another in the frame. Two more for the Stingers came in during the second to up the lead to 5-0. Willmar scored one run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and Steve Ramirez capped off the scoring in the top of the ninth with a solo home run.

Tanner Brown made his sixth start of the year for Willmar, getting the win and going five innings, allowing three hits, one run (zero earned), three walks and five strikeouts.

The Stingers travel to La Crosse to take on the Loggers Wednesday night. First pitch from Copeland Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.