Booyah Return to Mequon to Start Second Half

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back in Mequon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks on Tuesday night as they kick off a two-game series.

This will be the fifth and sixth time these two teams meet over the last 11 days. The Booyah enter this game with three straight victories. The last time the Booyah lost was on July 2 to the Chinooks, a 13-3 loss at Kapco Park.

The Booyah enter the ballgame fresh off yesterday's win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 10-8. The Booyah used a four-run fourth and fifth inning to throttle ahead. The Rafters didn't wave the white flag however as they scored the final five runs of the game, including three in the ninth, to cut their deficit down to two. The go-ahead run came to the plate and flew out to right field to end the game.

The Booyah will hand the ball to Mykel Page (Southern) on Tuesday. The Georgia native will be making his second start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA.

The Chinooks will start Ben Riffe. In five appearances, he is 0-1 on the season with a 6.75 ERA. He pitched four innings against the Booyah back on June 10. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks. He picked up a no-decision.

Green Bay leads the season series over Lakeshore, 4-3.

The Green Bay Booyah will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday to take on the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be "Sayonara to 2020 Night." It will also be Thirsty Thursday with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. There will be half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also buy a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dgs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning and all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the eighth inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

