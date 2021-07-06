Mallards Start Second-Half Season in Fond du Lac

Following a sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish to close out the first half, the Madison Mallards (16-18) open the second half in Fond Du Lac against the Dock Spiders (22-13), who won the first half in the Great Lakes West division.

The Mallards are coming off a four-game home-stand where they went 3-1 and have now won five of their last six games. Yesterday, Alex Iadsiernia (Elon) hit his fifth home run of the season and Jake Baldino (Kent State) got the win on the mound pitching six innings only allowing one earned run.

Tonight, the Mallards will send Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) to the mound. Turnquist has made five starts this season pitching 19.2 total innings and owning a 4.58 ERA.

On the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Jackson Kimbrel (Ole Miss). Kimbrel has yet to pitch for the Dock Spiders this season, so tonight will be his debut.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders have played against each other four times this season, with Fond Du Lac leading the season series 3-1.

Tonight's game is the beginning of a home-and-home set with Fond Du Lac and has a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 p.m. These teams will head to Madison tomorrow to match up again at 6:35 p.m.

