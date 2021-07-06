MoonDogs Head Home Early After Rain out in Bismarck

July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







BISMARCK, N.D. -Â Mother Nature had other plans for the Mankato MoonDogs began a ballgame with the Bismarck Larks in an attempt to conclude a four-game series, Monday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

One inning and one batter into the series finale, rain showered down on the ballpark forcing the tarp to be brought out to prevent moisture from flooding the field. Roughly an hour later, the game was suspended and rescheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Aug. 9 in Mankato and prelude an originally scheduled contest between the two teams. Instead, it will now be a doubleheader with the originally scheduled game shortened to a seven-inning contest starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Bismarck will remain the home team for the first game, which will resume from the top of the second inning with one out and no runners aboard. Mankato grabbed a 1-0 lead early in Monday's contest whenÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) singled to left scoringÂ Kole KalerÂ (Hawaii).

The Mankato MoonDogs return home to host the Waterloo Bucks and open the second half of the season at ISG Field, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.