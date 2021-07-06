Express Split Series

July 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







A tough outing for the boys in orange altogether as the Stingers took us down 9-2 under the Monday Night Lights. If you simply look at the stat line, you'd probably never guess the score as an 8 to 5 hit ratio was surrounded by errors, walks, and hit batters.

The pitchers struggled tonight as each of the 4 that came into rotation gave up at least a run. 5 hit batters between the 4, as well as 6 walks, didn't help the cause but even through the struggles, we made it through without a lot of damage done.

On the offensive side, leading the charge on a late spark was Stanford's Carter Graham and Nova Southeastern's Alejandro Macario as they were both able to rack up hits and then a run. But, even with this brief spark, as the score was 9-1, it would have been tough to execute a comeback.

With all of this said, one more game is in line for the week and the homestand in fact as we face off against the Duluth Huskies tonight at Carson Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.