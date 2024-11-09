Steel Storm Back to Earn Point in Overtime Thriller

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - While trailing 3-0 entering the second period, the Chicago Steel (6-9-2-0, 14 pts.) mounted a ferocious comeback, outscoring the opposition 4-1 from the middle frame on to earn a standings point as the Youngstown Phantoms (7-7-0-0, 14 pts.) escaped with a 5-4 overtime win at Covelli Centre Saturday night.

Tobias Ohman scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season with one on the power play, and Kolin Sisson potted his sixth goal of the year, while Will Tomko scored a great goal in the third, his fourth of the year to force overtime.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 26 saves in defeat.

Chicago started on a rough note in the weekend finale Saturday, taking a penalty and going shorthanded just 41 seconds into the game.

After scoring a power play goal the previous night, the Phantoms made it back-to-back games with a man advantage tally. Youngstown maintained offensive zone possession for nearly the full two minutes of power play time and scored with three seconds to spare after a Jack Hextall shot was blocked but careened to Adam Benak, who fired past Parsons to open the scoring.

The Steel attempted to push back and get on the board, and nearly did when Tim Kazda had a superb chance from the right wing but was robbed of his first USHL goal by Phantoms goaltender Owen Lepak.

An untimely turnover by Chicago helped Youngstown get a goal, as a giveaway inside the blue line allowed Jakub Hes to spin and fire a pass to Michael Munroe who fired a shot past the blocker of Parsons to make it a 2-0 lead for Youngstown.

Youngstown wasted little time in continuing the offensive showing as they got another on the board less than two minutes into the second period on a seeing-eye shot from the left point from Carter Murphy that deflected off a body and past Parsons, making it 3-0.

Chicago received consecutive power plays around the midway mark of the period, failing to convert on the first but chipping away at the Youngstown defense on the second.

While persistently getting attacking zone looks, the Steel cashed in as the power play expired when Ashton Schultz sauced a cross-ice feed to Ohman, who smoked a one-timer past Lepak to get Chicago on the board and bring them within two.

The Steel outshot Youngstown in the middle frame 9-6.

Looking for an energy boost, the Steel found one after Hudson Gorski dropped the gloves with Coleson Hanrahan for a wicked tilt just 24 seconds into the third period.

The heavyweight battle flipped a switch for Chicago and shifted the momentum of the game.

Two minutes after the altercation, Chicago went to the power play and found success as Schultz again set up Ohman on a marvelous backdoor feed for Ohman's second score of the game that brought the Steel to within one.

A minute later, Ben Yurchuk picked up a Phantoms turnover and skated into the offensive zone, dropping a pass for Sisson who released a quick snap shot past Lepak to tie the game at three. Youngstown scored a temporary bubble-burster at 11:18 when Murphy notched his second goal of the game to put the Phantoms back in front, 4-3, but Chicago still had life.

Just over a minute after the lead-taking Phantoms goal, the Steel knotted the game again as Henry Major made a fantastic play, lobbing a pass just inside the blue line across for Tomko, who took a long stride to reach the puck and bat it into the back of the net to tie the game at four.

Neither team found twine in the remainder of regulation, forcing overtime for the second time in three games for the Steel.

Almost all of the five minutes of three-on-three action were necessary, with both teams getting Grade-A chances until Youngstown sealed the weekend sweep.

At 4:41 of the extra frame, Landan Resendesf followed his own shot and wristed home the game-winner to give the Phantoms the win.

