Lancers Trade Dellaslla to Lincoln
November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE. - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Drew Dellasalla to the Lincoln Stars in exchange for a 7th Round Draft Pick in the 2025 Phase II USHL Draft. The Omaha Lancers wish Drew well in Lincoln.
