Townsend Sends Waterloo to Sweep

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Teddy Townsend scored in the third period, then again during a shootout to propel the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 5-4 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers at Tyson Events Center.

It was the first shootout win for the Black Hawks. In fact, Townsend's conversion during Saturday's second round was the first successful shootout try by a Waterloo skater this season. The Hawks had gone goalless across five attempts in two prior shootout situations.

Waterloo won the tiebreaker 1-0. Townsend found the back of the net with a low attempt between Bjorn Bronas' skates. On the other side, Calvin Vachon made stops on Nikita Klepov, Olviers Murnieks, and Landen Gunderson. The first and last of those saves were with the left pad; Vachon snared Murnieks' try with his glove.

In the first period, Sioux City scored the only goal on a broken play. The Black Hawks partially blocked a shot, but the Musketeers still capitalized at 7:33. The tipped chance came to Connor Arsenault. With the initial timing of the opportunity disrupted, Arsenault was able to stuff the puck into an open side past a surprised Vachon.

The Black Hawks tied the game three times in the second period, starting at the 30-second mark. Brendan McMorrow went hard to the net with an initial chance. It was turned aside, but Grady Deering was there to collect the rebound and flip it under the crossbar.

The Musketeers retook the lead at 8:23; a costly turnover left Talan Blanck alone with Vachon, and Blanck found the net with a low chance the Hawks' netminder was unable to kick aside. Undaunted, Waterloo tied it again less then two minutes later. Bronas made an initial save on Chase Jette's shot, and the puck ricocheted to Sam Huck, who directed it in. Initially ruled to have been kicked in, a video review overturned the on-ice call.

Sioux City took one more lead at 16:08. The Hawks could not get the puck out after killing a Musketeer power play. Justin Stupka capitalized on a sharp-angled chance from near the bottom of the right circle.

There were just six seconds left before intermission when the Hawks tied it again. JJ Monteiro swiped the puck deep in the Sioux City zone, setting up Reid Morich alone at the top of the crease.

Waterloo finally went to the lead with Townsend's goal 50 seconds into the third. After immediate pressure by the Musketeers, the Hawks broke out two-on-one. Deering set up Townsend, connecting on a pass across the slot.

At 8:42 of the third, Sioux City scored the only power play goal of the game. Drake Murray blasted home a one-timer from the left circle, created by Nikita Klepov behind the net.

Waterloo held the Musketeers to 19 shots while being credited with 26 of their own. The Hawks had also topped Sioux City on Friday, claiming the weekend opener 6-4.

Waterloo 0 3 1 0 - 5

Sioux City 1 2 1 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Sioux City, Arsenault 2 (Blanck, Muscutt), 7:33. Penalties-Arsenault Sc (hooking), 7:48.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Deering 3 0:30. 3, Sioux City, Blanck 1 (Hewson), 8:23. 4, Waterloo, Huck 4 (Jette), 10:02. 5, Sioux City, Stupka 2 (Klepov, Garry), 16:08. 6, Waterloo, Morich 6 (Monteiro), 19:54. Penalties-Orlowsky Wat (high sticking), 4:03; Garry Sc (holding), 4:08; Huck Wat (tripping), 13:44.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Townsend 4 (Deering, Brady), 0:50. 8, Sioux City, Murray 4 (Klepov, Stupka), 8:42 (PP). Penalties-Compton Wat (cross checking), 7:00; Blanck Sc (interference), 11:57; Walker Wat (major-fighting, game misconduct-fighting (under 5 mins)), 15:23; Hewson Sc (major-fighting, game misconduct-fighting (under 5 mins)), 15:23; Allain-Samake Sc (slashing), 15:37.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Waterloo 1 (McMorrow NG, Townsend G, Orlowsky NG), Sioux City 0 (Klepov NG, Murnieks NG, Gunderson NG).

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-11-6-2-1-26. Sioux City 6-6-6-1-0-19.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Sioux City 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 5-3-1-0 (19 shots-15 saves). Sioux City, Bronas 1-2-0-1 (25 shots-21 saves).

