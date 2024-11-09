Gameday Preview

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. FORCE

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Pucks On Net

- After three straight games of recording at least 30 shots the Stars were limited to just 22 last night. Lincoln averages 30.53 shots per game, good for sixth-best in the USHL. The Stars did a strong job last night of limiting shots against, allowing just 22 shots. That figure is just below their average of 25.47, which is second-best in the USHL.

Key 2: Light The Lamp

- Lincoln has been quieted offensively over the last four games with only seven goals scored in that time. Four of those goals came last Saturday against the Omaha Lancers but the Stars have been held to a single goal in each of the other three games. Lincoln's 50 goals are fifth-most in the USHL.

Key 3: Stymie The Big Guns

- Opponent star power has led to Lincoln's downfall in the last two games. The three players with the most points in the USHL entering Wednesday's game (Giacomo Martino, Tate Pritchard and Landen Gunderson) helped score two goals against the Stars in Sioux City's 3-1 win. Last night, Reid Daavettila (third in the USHL with 18 points) recorded three assists and Merrill Steenari (first in the USHL with 10 goals) scored twice.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.