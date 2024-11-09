Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Finish Series

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-4-0-0, 22 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (6-6-1-0, 13 pts) on Saturday night to complete a weekend series.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Shots

The Saints launched 30 shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Gamblers, but could only solve goaltender Gavin Moffatt one time. Of their 30 shots, 17 came in the second period.

Dubuque has averaged over 31 shots per game this season and entered the weekend with a 12.0% conversion rate.

2. Josh Goaliani

Josh Giuliani scored the lone Dubuque goal on Friday, scoring in back-to-back games for just the second time in his career. The second-year Saint scored his fourth of the season in Friday's loss.

Giuliani has three points in three games since returning from injury and has points in three of his last four games overall.

3. Where They Stand

Despite Friday's loss, the Fighting Saints remain at the top of the USHL standings with 22 points. In the Eastern Conference, the Saints lead the Madison Capitols by two points.

The Saints' matchup with Green Bay on Saturday is the second of four in the regular season between the two teams. Saturday will be the final home game of the season series against the Gamblers.

4. Big Blockers

Despite just his second loss in eight games with the Saints, Jan Špunar played well in Friday's defeat. Špunar made 25 saves on 27 shots in the loss, his fifth-straight game allowing three goals or less.

Špunar maintained his .929 save percentage, which is the best in the USHL among qualified goaltenders.

5. Greedy Gamblers

Aidan Park and Will Zellers continued to lead the Gamblers offense on Friday, combining to set up the game-winning goal in the third period. Park assisted on both Gamblers goals and leads the team with 13 points, while Zellers added his ninth point of the season with his third assist.

Green Bay averages just 2.4 goals per game through 13 contests this season, but held Dubuque to just one on Friday night.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

