Saints' Comeback Falls Short on Saturday
November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-5-0-0, 22 pts) scored twice in the final minutes, but fell 3-2 to the Green Bay Gamblers (7-6-1-1, 16 pts) on Saturday night.
Trailing 3-0 with under three minutes left, the Fighting Saints converted on a power play for the first time in seven chances this weekend. Josh Giuliani cashed in to score for the third-straight game and get the Saints on the board with the goalie pulled and a 6-on-4 advantage. Just 42 seconds later, Cooper Dennis wristed in his fourth of the season to bring the Saints within a goal with 2:02 remaining.
Despite more chances with the goalie pulled, the Saints could not beat Green Bay goaltender Gavin Moffatt for a third time and dropped a second-straight game.
Green Bay did all of its damage on the power play on Saturday, scoring three times on three power-play chances. The Gamblers converted on all four power-play opportunities this weekend, with Will Zellers scoring twice on Saturday.
Jan Špunar made 20 saves in the loss, his second-straight defeat this weekend despite allowing just one even-strength goal over the pair of games.
Green Bay scored a power-play goal in each of the three periods on Saturday to take its 3-0 advantage. Dubuque fired 23 shots on Moffatt, but could only muster the two late goals.
The Fighting Saints return to the ice on Friday night in Des Moines to begin a home-and-home with the Buccaneers.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Saints' Comeback Falls Short on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stampede Edge Storm 2-1 in Series Split - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Townsend Sends Waterloo to Sweep - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Steel Storm Back to Earn Point in Overtime Thriller - Chicago Steel
- Lancers' Rally Falls Short - Omaha Lancers
- Martino Wins USHL Forward of the Week for Second Time - Sioux City Musketeers
- Stars Acquire DellaSalla from Omaha - Lincoln Stars
- Lancers Trade Dellaslla to Lincoln - Omaha Lancers
- Gameday Preview - Lincoln Stars
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Finish Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Offensive Explosion Slags Steel - Youngstown Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.