Saints' Comeback Falls Short on Saturday

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-5-0-0, 22 pts) scored twice in the final minutes, but fell 3-2 to the Green Bay Gamblers (7-6-1-1, 16 pts) on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-0 with under three minutes left, the Fighting Saints converted on a power play for the first time in seven chances this weekend. Josh Giuliani cashed in to score for the third-straight game and get the Saints on the board with the goalie pulled and a 6-on-4 advantage. Just 42 seconds later, Cooper Dennis wristed in his fourth of the season to bring the Saints within a goal with 2:02 remaining.

Despite more chances with the goalie pulled, the Saints could not beat Green Bay goaltender Gavin Moffatt for a third time and dropped a second-straight game.

Green Bay did all of its damage on the power play on Saturday, scoring three times on three power-play chances. The Gamblers converted on all four power-play opportunities this weekend, with Will Zellers scoring twice on Saturday.

Jan Špunar made 20 saves in the loss, his second-straight defeat this weekend despite allowing just one even-strength goal over the pair of games.

Green Bay scored a power-play goal in each of the three periods on Saturday to take its 3-0 advantage. Dubuque fired 23 shots on Moffatt, but could only muster the two late goals.

The Fighting Saints return to the ice on Friday night in Des Moines to begin a home-and-home with the Buccaneers.

