Lancers' Rally Falls Short

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







MUSKEGON, MI- The Omaha Lancers concluded their weekend in Muskegon with the Lumberjacks where the Lancers pushed the 'Jacks to the brink the previous night in a 3-2 overtime win for Muskegon.

The Lancers would start out strong early however, after a Lancer penalty Muskegon would capitalize. Forward Jack Galanek would tap one home backdoor on the Lumberjacks' power-play to put the Lumberjacks up 1-0. Later in the first, Lancers forward Tanner Morgan would be accessed a 5-minute major head contact penalty. Morgan would be ejected for the night.

The second period would become a glorified shootout between the two clubs. In just a one-minute stretch mid-way through the second, Muskegon would tack on three goals. Cooper Pierson would grab two of them while Matthew Van Blaricom would score the other- putting the 'Jacks on top with a commanding 4-0 advantage. However, the Lancers would not go away thanks in part to forward Zach Wooten. Wooten's first tally would come on an odd man rush wristing one over the shoulder of Muskegon netminder Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev to cut the deficit to within three. Shortly thereafter, Lancers d-man Jayden Veney would wrist one from the point before Wooten would deflect it past Gadzhiev to put Omaha to within two. The Lancers would go right back to the penalty kill after a Luke Baker penalty. Muskegon would once again capitalize on their power-play chance, stretching their lead back to a three-goal advantage at 5-2 going into the third period of play.

The third period would be the Lancers' best period throughout with forward Hunter Ramos adding another tally for the orange and black in the third frame after Ramos would streak up the ice, Hunter would wrist it past Gadzhiev to put Omaha back within two. Though the Lancers would control the rest of the game it would not be enough to overcome the middle frame as the Lancers would fall to the score of 5-3.

The Lancers will be back in action next week Friday Night for a home-and-home weekend series with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Friday Night's game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

