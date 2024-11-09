Stampede Edge Storm 2-1 in Series Split

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Kearney, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned the series split by defeating the Tri-City Storm 2-1 in the second game. Leading goal scorer John McNelis added a tally and Hunter Anderson continued his impressive comeback. Goaltender Aiden Wright stayed solid between the pipes to earn his fourth win of the season.

The Stampede started the game strong without recording a tally in the first period. The game started slow with the first bit of action at 12:42 when the Tri-City Storm's, Dylan Nolan, was called for slashing. The Herd have struggled on the power play all season, including last night. Though the group could not convert, they saw a few good chances to push the momentum to their side. Goaltender Aiden Wright made several good saves to keep the game tied at zero heading into the second period.

The action picked up in the second period and the Stampede were able to take advantage. They ended up on their second power play of the game at 4:17 of the second. This time the Herd's leading goal scorer, John McNelis, was able to convert. McNelis received a pass from forward Reid Varkonyi that he sent top-shelf to earn his eighth goal. At 15:22, the Stampede's Gennadi Chaly was called for hooking to put the team on their first penalty kill of the night. The group was able to kill it off, but only a few minutes later Bryce Ingles was called for roughing. After the second period, there was still a 1:15 remaining on the penalty.

The Herd started the final frame off strong with a penalty kill. The group was able to kill off the remainder of Bryce Ingles' penalty before earning their second goal of the night. Forward Hunter Anderson continues to impress in his first weekend of the season. The University of Denver commit scored his third goal this weekend by picking up a loose puck out in front and giving the Stampede a two-to-zero lead. The Storm finally got one past goaltender Aiden Wright about halfway through the third period. Both teams saw several good opportunities late in the game, but it was ultimately a few Storm penalties that sealed two points for the Stampede. The group ended on a 5-on-3 penalty, but could not add anything to the scoreboard. Sioux Falls will return home with a series split.

The Stampede led the Storm in shot-on-goal again tonight with 24 shots compared to the Storm's 20.

Aiden Wright spent time between the pipes for the second time this weekend. In his first three-week start, Wright made 19 saves on 20 shots and earned a .950 save percentage. Wright now holds a 4-3-0-0 record and moves to a .882 save percentage.

The Stampede returned to action on Tuesday, November 12th, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck will drop at 7:05 pm for the team's faceoff against the Sioux City Musketeers presented by First Dakota Bank. Next weekend, Sioux Falls and Omaha will play in a home-and-home series. The series will start on Friday night in Omaha before traveling to Sioux Falls for the Stampede's annual Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, November 16th, will receive a camo Stampede hat courtesy of Royal River Casino. The Herd will also don specialty military jerseys that will be raffled throughout the game. The proceeds from the raffle will benefit Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up. Tickets to all Stampede home games can be purchased by calling 605.275.4625.

