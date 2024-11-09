Offensive Explosion Slags Steel

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms celebrate win

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms celebrate win(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Boosted by a four-goal first period, the Youngstown Phantoms (6-7-0-0, 12pts) struck early and often, never looking back and never trailing during a 7-2 thumping of the Chicago Steel Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"Being back home, the guys take pride playing here," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "It was a great start for our power play, gained us some momentum. Throughout the first period I thought our guys did a great job. We still have a few things that we can clean up and have a lot left in the tank, but it was a step in the right direction."

The first of Youngstown's first period goals came courtesy of Adam Benák, whose power play wrister at 4:58 tickled the twine behind Louka Cloutier (18 saves) to open the scoring. Benák, who had hit the crossbar with a shot just moments before, snapped a seven-game goal drought with the marker. Kuzma Voronin doubled the lead at 9:59, stripping the puck from a Chicago defender and converting on the mini-breakaway for his fourth goal of the season, giving him three in his last four games. Voronin tacked on three assists over the course of the game, the four-point output a career high for him.

"Kuzma was really good tonight," said Ward. "He was fast, played with his head up. I thought he competed a ton. Did a really good job."

A wrister just inside the left post at 12:34 gave Coleson Hanrahan his first goal of the season, giving the Phantoms a 3-0 lead. Kade Stengrim took a nice feed from Voronin while cutting to the net and slid one through Cloutier's five hole at 13:43 to cap off the Phantoms' first period scoring.

Stengrim opened the scoring in the second period as well, redirecting a Voronin shot into the twine at the 12:52 mark. It was just the second time this season that a Phantom scored multiple goals in a game (Ryan Rucinski 10/5 vs CR). "Kade has been coming for a while," said Ward. "The best part about Kade is he's been patient and trusted us with the process. Everyone wants opportunity, and that's certainly great that they do, but trusting the process and trusting our path for them is massive. I think Kade is a poster child for that and he obviously had a bit of a coming out party tonight."

A netfront scramble got Chicago on the board at 15:35 when Ben Yurchuk slipped one behind Melvin Strahl (16 saves), but Jakub Heš cashed in on the rush 17 seconds later to put the Phantoms back ahead by 5 at 6-1. Chicago scored a fluky goal at 17:49 when Ashton Schultz ' shot went off the shoulder of Strahl, up 10 feet into the air, and fell into the goal behind the Phantoms netminder, despite the diving effort of Eric Frossard to keep the puck out of the cage. Michael Mesic capped off the scoring at 5:12 of the third, backhanding his own rebound past Jack Parsons (12 saves), who came on in relief of Cloutier at the start of the third period.

Youngstown and Chicago wrap up their weekend series Saturday night at the Covelli Centre with a 6:05pm puck drop.

By The Numbers

Shots - 37

Saves - 16

Power Play - 1/4

Penalty Kill - 4/4

Goals - Benák, Hanrahan, Heš, Mesic, Stengrim (2), Voronin

Assists - Hextall, Jardine, Mesic, Osburn (2), Santilli, Voronin (3)

